Two Wyoming wrestlers achieve All-American status

MANHEIM, Pa. — Wyoming 133-pound wrestler Montorie Bridges was named a first team D-I All-American and heavyweight Brian Andrews received honorable mention recognition by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Friday.

Each season, the NWCA recognizes student-athletes by naming All-Americans based off their achievements at the NCAA Championships, which were canceled this year due to COVID-19. All-Americans were recognized based on their overall body of work through conference tournaments.

Bridges, who also earned All-American status in 2018 as a freshman, qualified for his third NCAA Championships and was slated to be the No. 8 seed. Bridges, who took third place at the Big 12 Championships, led the Cowboys with a 32-6 record and is just two wins shy of 100 for his career, which would make him the 21st member of the century club in program history.

Andrews, who became just the third Cowboy to win a Big 12 Championship since UW joined the league, qualified for his second consecutive NCAA Championships and was to be the No. 13 seed at the tournament. Andrews, who posted an overall record of 30-7, went 4-0 at the Big 12s and upset three ranked opponents on his way to the title, defeating the top seed and the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds.

