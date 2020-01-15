LARAMIE, Wyo. — Two University of Wyoming Cowboys have been selected for postseason bowl play on Saturday.
Tyler Hall, a senior cornerback and kick return specialist, will be playing on the National Team in the National Football League Players Association Bowl.
Hall ended his FBS collegiate career ranked No.1 at the end of 2019 in kickoff returns (31.7 yards per return). He also has earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors the past three seasons.
Cooper Rothe, a senior place kicker, has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Rothe ended his senior year ranked No. 7 among active FBS players while breaking Wyoming's all-time career record for points scored (342).