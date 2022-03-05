University of Wyoming Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 on Saturday.

A three-time All-American basketball player, a record-breaking runner, a two-sport star, two all-conference football players, a beloved staff member, and a championship football team make up this year's class.

This year's inductees are Walter Goffigan (football, 1980-83), Wayne Jensen (track, 1969-71), Mary Johnson (administration, 1983-2010), Erin Kirby (volleyball & track, 2011-2015), Grant Salisbury (football, 1984-88), Les Witte (basketball, 1931-34) and the 1988 Western Athletic Conference Cowboy football team.

Mitch Donahue of Billings (football, 1987-90) was a part of Wyoming's front four that accounted for 48 quarterback sacks on the year.

He was inducted as an individual into the school's Hall of Fame in 2002.

The 29th annual induction ceremony will be held at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on campus on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

A total of 180 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

