UNLV defeats visiting Montana State in women's basketball

LAS VEGAS — Desi-Rae Young's double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds Saturday afternoon helped UNLV beat visiting Montana State 80-42 in women's basketball at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV jumped ahead 11-2 in the first five minutes and led by 19 points, 40-21, by halftime.

MSU (1-2) shot 31.3% from the field and connected on just one of 15 from long distance. UNLV (2-0) finished shooting 46% and went 8 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Darian White was the only Bobcat scoring in double figures with 12 points. She also added five rebounds and four assists. Kola Bad Bear chipped in six points and six boards.

Essence Booker had 19 points and four steals for UNLV.

