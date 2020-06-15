UW Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 Banquet and Induction Ceremonies scheduled for September have been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be honored at a later date.

The class of 2020 inductees are Jon Cogdill (football and wrestling, 1986-90), Dennis Dreher (special achievement), Brandon Ewing (basketball, 2006-09), Wiles Hallock (administration, 1949-60), Kevin Mannon (track & field, 1998-99), Mike Schenbeck (football, 1985-88), and Tom Wilkinson (football and baseball, 1964-65).

The 28th annual banquet and induction ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

