UW Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 Banquet and Induction Ceremonies scheduled for September have been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be honored at a later date.

The class of 2020 inductees are Jon Cogdill (football and wrestling, 1986-90), Dennis Dreher (special achievement), Brandon Ewing (basketball, 2006-09), Wiles Hallock (administration, 1949-60), Kevin Mannon (track & field, 1998-99), Mike Schenbeck (football, 1985-88), and Tom Wilkinson (football and baseball, 1964-65).

The 28th annual banquet and induction ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.

