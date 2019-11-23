TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The University of Wyoming's Christopher Henry placed 136th at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Saturday.
Henry was honored with the NCAA Elite 90 Award, which is given to the championship participant with the highest cumulative GPA, and most credit hours completed.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Henry's achievement marks the second time he has won the honor. He is also the only Wyoming athlete to receive the honor.