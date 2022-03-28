UW's Drake Jeffries to compete at College 3-Point Championships

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries has been selected to compete in the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships Thursday night at Xavier University in New Orleans.

The event will be carried live on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. (Mountain time).

Jeffries is the first Cowboy to participate in the 3-point portion of the event. Reggie Slater competed in the slam dunk contest in 1992.

Jeffries finished the season with 94 3-pointers to rank third in single season school history. He shot 41% from beyond the arc.

In two seasons at Wyoming, Jeffries hit 146 3s, ranking No. 11 in school history. He shot .394 percent from deep in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.

He hit a school record and MW record 11 3-pointers earlier this season against Hastings College.

Intersport, producers of the event, invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights.

