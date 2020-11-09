Wyoming at UNLV football game Nov. 27 to be televised

LARAMIE, Wyoming — The Mountain West Conference and FOX Sports announced on Monday that the Wyoming at UNLV football game on Friday, Nov. 27 will kick off at 2 p.m., Mountain time, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised on FS1.

The UNLV game was the last undecided game time on Wyoming’s 2020 football schedule.

The Wyoming Cowboy football team will be off this week after its home game against Air Force set for this Saturday was cancelled due to increased COVID numbers with the Air Force football team.

Wyoming’s next game will be against Utah State on Thursday, Nov. 19 in Laramie. The Wyoming-Utah State game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., Mountain time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0