Wyoming Athletics announces no positive tests for COVID-19 in initial results

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming athletic department announced in a press release on Wednesday that of the 166 COVID-19 test results that have been received for student-athletes and select staff on May 27 and June 4, that there were zero positive cases.

Additional student-athletes and staff who will be arriving on campus from June 15 until the start of the fall semester will be tested. Wyoming will continue to use guidelines set forth by the CDC and Department of Health the release states.

In addition to the testing, symptom and temperature checks are conducted on all student-athletes before they participate in supervised summer strength and conditioning workouts according to the press release.

