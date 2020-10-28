Wyoming-based Summit Pro Rodeo honored by the PRCA with Remuda Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wyoming-based Summit Pro Rodeo was honored with the 2020 Polaris Ranger Remuda Award for its services as a stock contractor, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced in a press release this week.

The PRCA also announced that the winning rodeo committee for the Remuda Award was the Ute Stampede in Nephi, Utah.

The Remuda Awards are presented to the stock contracting firm and rodeo committee "that provide the best, most consistent pen of bucking horses, creating the best opportunities for contestants to score well," the release noted.

"This is very shocking (to receive this award)," said J.D. Hamaker, the managing partner and controlling owner of Summit Pro Rodeo, in the PRCA release. "It's a very big deal to me. I always thought someday I might get to the point where I might be in the running for this award, and it came quicker than what I envisioned it would be. I'm doing my best to develop a good set of horses, and I was very, very excited to hear that I won (the Remuda Award)."

Summit Pro Rodeo, based in Centennial, Wyoming, 25 miles west of Laramie, is run by Hamaker and his sons Ty, Blaze and Colt.

The Remuda Award winners will be honored at the PRCA Awards Banquet at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 2.

