LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys close out the nonconference portion of their men's basketball schedule on Saturday by playing Nebraska Wesleyan at home.
The Cowboys are 4-9 overall and the Prairie Wolves are 10-2. Game time is 4 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools. Nebraska Wesleyan is ranked eighth nationally in the D3Hoops.com poll.
Wyoming will be returning to action after a week off following an overtime win against Denver last week on the road.