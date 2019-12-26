{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys close out the nonconference portion of their men's basketball schedule on Saturday by playing Nebraska Wesleyan at home.

The Cowboys are 4-9 overall and the Prairie Wolves are 10-2. Game time is 4 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools. Nebraska Wesleyan is ranked eighth nationally in the D3Hoops.com poll.

Wyoming will be returning to action after a week off following an overtime win against Denver last week on the road.

