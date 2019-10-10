LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming wrestling team, led by 12th-year coach Mark Branch, began practice on Thursday.
Returning are six national qualifiers in Cole Verner (125 pounds), Montorie Bridges (133), Sam Turner (141), Hayden Hastings (174), Tate Samuelson (184), and heavyweight Brian Andrews.
Branch returns with a dual record of 116-53.
Overall, Wyoming returns 19 wrestlers from the 2018-19 season and welcomes 12 newcomers to the team. Jace Rhodes (174), a three-time State AA champion at Billings West, is a freshman for the Cowboys.
WIN Magazine has Bridges ranked 7th and Turner 10th nationally.
The Cowboys first competition is the Cowboy Open in Laramie, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., at the War Memorial Fieldhouse.