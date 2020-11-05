Wyoming Cowboys fall to Colorado State 34-24 in "Border War"

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Quarterback Patrick O'Brien passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night as Colorado State defeated Wyoming 34-24 in the 112th "Border War" football game.

Dante Wright caught 10 of O'Brien's passes for 146 yards. Teammate Trey McBride hauled in five passes for 90 yards and two scores, covering 29 and 38 yards.

The Rams improved to 1-1 in Mountain West play, while the Cowboys slipped to 1-2.

Robert Liss kicked field goals of 29 and 48 yards for the Rams.

CSU jumped ahead 14-0 in the first quarter and led 24-14 by halftime. It was 31-17, in favor of the Rams, heading into the fourth quarter.

Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams passed for 321 yards, but was sacked six times and had an interception returned for a touchdown.

Williams (3 yards), Xazavian Valladay (2) and Trey Smith (13) all scored rushing touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Valladay carried 28 times for 158 yards. Receiver Ayden Eberhardt had seven catches for 132 yards.

Wyoming gained 485 yards on offense, compared to 342 for CSU. The Cowboys had 83 yards in penalties and lost two fumbles.

