LARAMIE, Wyo. — With one of the league's top ground games, the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) are set to play San Diego State University (4-1, 1-1), a national top defensive program, for their first road game in their Mountain West schedule.
Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Cowboys are off to their best start since 2007.
Wyoming is no. 14 in the nation, and second in the Mountain West, in rushing (248.2 pg). They are outscoring opponents 77-31 in the second quarter this season.
The game at SDCCU Stadium will mark the first time since the Poinsettia Bowl in 2016 that the Cowboys have played on grass.
After defeating Colorado State 24-10 on Oct. 5, the Aztecs enter the contest as the nation's top team against the run only allowing 45.4 rushing yards per game. SDSU allows only 270.8 total yards of offense per game.
The Aztecs total offensive production consists of averages of 134.6 yards from the ground and 189 passing yards, totaling 323.6 yards.