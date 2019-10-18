LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2 overall, 1-1 Mountain West) will play host to New Mexico (2-4, 0-2) for their 95th homecoming Saturday at 1 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
Wyoming is ranked 17th in the nation at 235 rushing yards per game, and the offensive line ranks fourth nationally only allowing 3.5 tackles for loss per game.
New Mexico is coming off three straight losses entering Saturday's game against the Cowboys.
The Lobos are allowing 38.8 points per game, but only averaging 26.7. They average 425.3 total yards offensively, with 219.5 of those rushing and 205.8 passing.
Defensively, New Mexico allows a total of 519.8 yards. The opposition throws for an average of 391.7 yards and averages 128.2 yards on the ground.