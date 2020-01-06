LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys will entertain No. 7-ranked San Diego State on Wednesday night in Mountain West Conference men's basketball.
Game time is 7 p.m. between the Cowboys (5-11) and Aztecs (15-0).
Wyoming, 0-4 in league, is being led by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
The Aztecs, one of two remaining undefeated men's teams in the nation, are defeating teams by an average of 18.9 points per game this season, which ranks fourth nationally.
Malachi Flynn is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 assists per game for San Diego State.