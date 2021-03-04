Wyoming Cowboys lose at Utah State in men's basketball

LOGAN, Utah — Wyoming lost at Utah State 72-59 Thursday night in Mountain West Conference men's basketball.

The Cowboys dropped to 12-10 overall and 6-9 in conference. The Aggies, who are fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth, are 17-7 and 14-4.

Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 14 points and eight rebounds. Xavier DuSell added 12 points, while Hunter Thompson notched a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Utah State's Justin Bean finished with 21 points and 20 rebounds. Teammate Neemias Queta contributed 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Wyoming plays at home Saturday against UNLV in its final regular-season game.

