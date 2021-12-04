 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowboys off to 8-0 start in basketball

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Forwards Graham Ike and Jeremiah Oden both achieved double-doubles Saturday as Wyoming remained perfect at 8-0 with a 79-58 triumph over McNeese State in men's basketball.

Ike finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Oden wound up with 13 points and 10 boards.

Guard Hunter Maldonado added 20 points and five rebounds. He shot 9 of 11 from the foul line.

Wyoming is off to its best start since beginning 13-0 during the 2012-13 season.

