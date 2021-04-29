Wyoming Cowboys sign Illinois guard for men's basketball

LARAMIE, Wyo., — Noah Reynolds of Notre Dame High School in Peoria, Illinois, has signed on with the men's basketball team at the University of Wyoming, the Mountain West school announced on Thursday.

Reynolds is the third signee of the 2021-22 freshman Class, joining Nate Barnhart and Ben Bowen.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard spent four seasons as a starter at Notre Dame, with the team compiling a 68-9 record during that stretch.

He was an all-state selection as a senior, averaging 15 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

In his junior year, Reynolds was named the state's large-school player of the year after helping Notre Dame go 30-1 and reign as the No. 1 team in Class 3A.

He averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

