Wyoming Cowboys tie NCAA record with 28 3-pointers

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys tied an NCAA record by draining 28 3-pointers in a 108-59 win over Hastings College on Friday night in the Arena-Auditorium.

The last time an NCAA squad hit 28 threes in a game was Troy against George Mason on Dec. 10, 1994.

Cowboys guard Drake Jeffries hit 11 3-pointers in the game to break a school and Mountain West record.

The 28 threes by the Pokes broke the previous school record of 20 against Utah State on Feb. 16, 2016. It also broke the MW record of 23 by Fresno State on Jan. 4, 2020.

Jeffries' 11 3-pointers broke the school record held by Josh Adams, as he hit nine at Colorado State on Feb. 20, 2016.

Jeffries added a career-high 33 points in the game for the most since Justin James scored 36 points against Colorado State on Feb. 9, 2019.

He was 11-of-17 from behind the arc and he also added seven rebounds.

