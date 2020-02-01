Wyoming Cowboys wrestling team holds off Oregon State for 3rd-straight win

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Wyoming wrestling team held on to win a hard-fought dual Friday evening over Oregon State, defeating the Beavers on the road, 18-13 to secure the Cowboys’ third consecutive dual victory. No. 31 Dewey Krueger’s 8-3 victory over Logan Meek at 157 pounds was the deciding win for the Cowboys in the final match of the night.

“We wrestled a really energized team that we were wrestling at home, in front of their crowd. They came out with a lot more energy than we did. We have to learn to match that. We have to have more energy than our opponents no matter what the situation is or where we’re wrestling at. I like the fact we showed some guts and found a way to win. The bottom line is, it was a battle.”