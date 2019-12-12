LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys are one of 23 wrestling teams that will compete at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
The tourney will begin at 10 a.m. and medal matches will start at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Last week at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, three Cowboys found their way to the podium. Montorie Bridges was the runner-up at 133 pounds and Hayden Hastings (seventh at 174) and Brian Andrews (eighth at 285) also placed.
Wyoming finished 13th at the Cliff Keen tourney.