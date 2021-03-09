Wyoming Cowgirls advance to Mountain West championship game

LAS VEGAS — The Wyoming Cowgirls earned a trip to their second Mountain West championship game in program history Tuesday night with a defensive clinic against No. 6 seed Boise State, holding the Broncos to just 38 points and 28% shooting in a 53-38 win.
It marks the first time since 2002 that Boise State has been held to under 40 points according to a UW press release. The win by the Cowgirls also snaps BSU’s 13-game Mountain West Tournament winning streak.
“These guys responded tonight, the effort they put out for 40 minutes, I can’t speak highly enough about them or highly enough about the staff,” said Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson in a UW release.
“I’m proud of our whole program, that includes are medical staff. I take my hat off to everybody in our program.”
Both teams were out-of-sorts on the offensive end to begin the game as the Cowgirls had a narrow 4-0 lead after the first five minutes of play. The second part of the opening quarter didn’t get much better offensively for either team as the Cowgirls led 7-4 after the first.
Back-to-back steals leading to fastbreak layups began the second quarter for the Cowgirls as they went up 11-4 early in the frame. A Ola Ustowska 3-pointer with just under five minutes to play in the half pushed the UW advantage to 15-4 and after a Boise State pull-up jumper, the Broncos took a timeout with 3:55 to play in the first half. BSU went on a little 6-0 run before a Quinn Weidemann 3-pointer ended the run. The Broncos got a jumper as time expired in the quarter and the Cowgirls took an 18-12 lead into halftime.
Both teams came out stronger offensively to begin the second half as both hit three of their first four shots in the third. The Broncos got the UW advantage down to four points, but a Weidemann 3-pointer with 5:11 left in the quarter capped a 7-0 Cowgirl run and led to a Boise State timeout with UW out in front, 29-18.
The Cowgirls would extend their lead to an even bigger margin late in the quarter, 43-25, thanks to a Jaye Johnson 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the frame. Dagny Davidsdottir and Alba Sanchez Ramos were huge in the third as the two scored eight and seven points, respectively in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.
On Monday, Wyoming hit a Mountain West Tournament record 15 3-pointers on its way to an upset win over No. 2 seed UNLV 72-56 in the quarterfinals.
Wyoming shot 15-of-32 (46.9%) from beyond-the-arc against the Lady Rebels and shot an even 50% (26-of-52) overall from the field.
The Cowgirls also got the job done on the defensive end, holding UNLV to 38% shooting and held the Lady Rebels to 14 points below their season-scoring average.
Tommi Olson and Weidemann led the Cowgirls with each hitting four 3-pointers in the win. The four 3-pointers for Olson are a new career-high for her as she tied a career-best with 16 points, while Weidemann led the way for the Cowgirls with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting overall from the floor.