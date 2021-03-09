Wyoming Cowgirls advance to Mountain West championship game

LAS VEGAS — The Wyoming Cowgirls earned a trip to their second Mountain West championship game in program history Tuesday night with a defensive clinic against No. 6 seed Boise State, holding the Broncos to just 38 points and 28% shooting in a 53-38 win.

It marks the first time since 2002 that Boise State has been held to under 40 points according to a UW press release. The win by the Cowgirls also snaps BSU’s 13-game Mountain West Tournament winning streak.

“These guys responded tonight, the effort they put out for 40 minutes, I can’t speak highly enough about them or highly enough about the staff,” said Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson in a UW release.

“I’m proud of our whole program, that includes are medical staff. I take my hat off to everybody in our program.”

Both teams were out-of-sorts on the offensive end to begin the game as the Cowgirls had a narrow 4-0 lead after the first five minutes of play. The second part of the opening quarter didn’t get much better offensively for either team as the Cowgirls led 7-4 after the first.