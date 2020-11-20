 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team ranked 5th in Mountain West preseason poll

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Mountain West preseason coaches poll has predicted the University of Wyoming women's basketball team to finish fifth out of the league's 11 teams.  

Rounding out the the top four places are: Fresno State (266), San Jose State (239), Boise State (221), and San Diego State (185). The Cowgirls received 173 poll points. 

The Cowgirls return three starters from last year's 17-12 squad. 

Juniors Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos return as the Cowgirls' premier scorers, averaging 10.2 and 7.2 points per game respectively. Also returning is defensive threat Tommi Olson. Olson recorded a team high 36 steals last season. 

