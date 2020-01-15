LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming women’s basketball team ended a three-game losing streak by beating Nevada 83-59 Wednesday night at Arena-Auditorium.
Jaeden Vaifanua scored 17 points and McKinley Bradshaw added 14 to lead the Cowgirls (8-8, 4-3 Mountain West). Selale Kepnc was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to lead the Cowgirls to 8-for-15 shooting on 3-pointers.
The Cowgirls raced to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and built the lead to 46-17 by halftime. They led by as many as 34 points and never trailed.
Marguerite Effa had 16 points and Dom Phillips finished with 12 to lead Nevada (8-9, 1-5).