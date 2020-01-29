Wyoming Cowgirls claim Mountain West road win at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah — Tereza Vitulova's 21 points and eight rebounds helped Wyoming drop Utah State 65-54 on Wednesday in Mountain West women's basketball.
Alba Sanchez Ramos added 11 points as the Cowgirls (10-9, 6-4 MW) won for the third time in their past four outings. Wyoming scored 34 points in the paint and had 16 points off turnovers.
Utah State (6-15, 1-9) was led by Lindsey Jensen-Baker, who scored 15 points and hit two of the Aggies' three 3-pointers. Marlene Aniambossou added 10 points off the bench before fouling out.
Wyoming hosts San Jose State on Saturday at 1 p.m.