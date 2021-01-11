Wyoming Cowgirls come up short at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State went on a scoring spree late to defeat the Wyoming Cowgirls 68-61 in Mountain West women's basketball on Monday afternoon.

The Broncos used a 14-2 run over a span of 3:15 in the fourth quarter to break a 46-46 tie and take control of the game late against the Cowgirls. The spurt put BSU ahead 60-48 with 4:20 to play.

The Cowgirls (4-4, 2-3 MW) got a career-high performance from McKinley Bradshaw as she poured in 27 points off the bench in the loss.

It is the first 20-plus performance for a Cowgirl off the bench since Jaeden Vaifanua scored 20 against San Jose State in February of last season.

Bradshaw shot 10 of 12 overall, and 4 for 5 from 3-point range. She also added four rebounds and a team-high three steals on the day.

Wyoming shot better from the floor than the Broncos (7-1, 4-1 MW), going 25 for 51 (49 percent) while Boise State shot 25 for 59 (42.4 percent).

BSU doubled up the Cowgirls on the offensive boards, 14-7, and had 15 second-chance points to just two for UW.

The two teams will meet once again on Wednesday afternoon,

