BROOKINGS, S.D. — Wyoming scored just 15 points in the game's final 20 minutes Saturday in a 67-40 loss to South Dakota State in women's basketball.
The Cowgirls (2-3) shot 34% overall and 25% from 3-point territory.
The Jackrabbits (3-2) were led by Myah Selland's 16 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Wyoming received eight points and seven rebounds from Taylor Rusk.
The Cowgirls will play at North Dakota State on Monday.