Wyoming Cowgirls hit record 15 3-pointers in upset win over UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Wyoming women's basketball team hit a Mountain West Tournament record 15 3-pointers Monday night on its way to an upset win over No. 2 seed UNLV, 72-56 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women's basketball tournament.

Wyoming (12-9) shot 15-of-32 (46.9%) from beyond-the-arc against the Lady Rebels and shot an even 50% (26-of-52) overall from the field.

The Cowgirls also got the job done on the defensive end, holding UNLV to 38% shooting and held the Lady Rebels to 14 points below their season-scoring average.

Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann led the Cowgirls with each hitting four 3-pointers in the win. The four 3-pointers for Olson are a new career-high for her as she tied a career-best with 16 points while Weidemann led the way for the Cowgirls with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting overall from the floor.

The Cowgirls will now face sixth-seeded Boise State in the semifinals Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m., Mountain Time.

