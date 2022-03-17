Wyoming Cowgirls open WNIT play with OT victory over Idaho State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Quinn Weidermann scored a career-high 25 points Thursday night and the Wyoming Cowgirls began Women's NIT play with a 76-73 overtime win against Idaho State University at Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (16-12) are now 18-8 all-time in WNIT competition, including winning the 2007 championship.

They will host Tulsa in a second-round game on Sunday afternoon.

Wyoming and ISU were tied at 65-all at the end of regulation play. The Cowgirls outscored the Bengals 11-8 in overtime and led by as many as eight points.

Alba Sanchez Ramos and Allyson Fertig added 14 points apiece for Wyoming. Fertig also grabbed 11 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season.

Weidermann shot 8 of 12 from the floor and 8 of 8 at the foul line.

Dora Goles led ISU (19-12) with 24 points. Callie Bourne finished with 13 points, Montana Oltrogge 12 and Estefania Ors 10.

The game was tied on nine occasions and the lead changed hands 11 times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0