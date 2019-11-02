LARAMIE, Wyo. — The women's basketball team at the University of Wyoming is predicted to place fourth this season in the Mountain West Conference, according to a preseason poll of coaches and media.
Defending regular-season and postseason-tournament champion Boise State was chosen to finish first. New Mexico was second, followed by Fresno State and Wyoming.
San Diego State was fifth and Colorado State was sixth. UNLV, Utah State, Nevada, Air Force and San Jose State rounded out the balloting.