Wyoming Cowgirls pin loss on Fresno State in MW basketball

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Four Wyoming players scored points in double figures Thursday night as the Cowgirls beat regular-season champion Fresno State 64-55 in Mountain West women's basketball.

The Cowgirls (16-11, 12-6) were led by the 13 points of Selale Kepenc. She was followed closely by Tereza Vitulova (12), Jaeden Vaifanua (12) and Taylor Rusk (10). 

Vitulova also had nine rebounds, while Rusk handed out six assists.

Wyoming led most of the way after jumping ahead 20-7 in the first quarter. The Cowgirls' biggest lead was 15 in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State (23-6, 16-2) received 19 points from Hanna Cavinder, 15 from Maddi Utti and 12 from Aly Gamez. 

