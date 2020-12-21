Wyoming Cowgirls survive in OT at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Wyoming Cowgirls won in overtime Sunday at Northern Colorado, 53-50, to improve to 3-2 overall and close out the 2020 portion of their schedule.

Quinn Weidemann made two free throws with 25 seconds to go to put Wyoming ahead 53-50. The Cowgirls were able to get a defensive stop on the other end to secure the road win.

Wyoming was ahead, 44-31, with 4:45 to play and was in command most of the game. The Bears, however, finished on a 13-0 run to tie the game at 44-all and force OT.

Weidemann led Wyoming with 13 points. The Cowgirls were playing without leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw.

Alisha Davis wound up with 12 points and 12 rebounds for UNC, while teammate Micayla Isenbart tallied 17 points.

The Cowgirls will host Mountain West champion Fresno State on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4 ar Arena-Auditorium.

