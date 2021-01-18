 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls sweep aside Air Force

{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Dagny Davidsdottir supplied a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds Monday night as Wyoming downed Air Force 59-46 in Mountain West women's basketball.

Davidsdottir tied her career highs for points and rebounds. She shot 8 of 12 from the floor and also recorded a pair of blocks.

The Cowgirls (6-5, 4-4) led the Falcons (3-8, 1-5) 24-23 at halftime, but went on a 19-8 burst in the first 10 minutes after halftime.

Besides the exploits of Davidsdottir, Wyoming also received 11 points from Jaye Johnson and 10 from Alba Sanchez Ramos.

Wyoming also beat Air Force 55-49 on Saturday.

The Cowgirls will conclude their six games in 14 days stretch with a trip to Reno to face Nevada on Friday and Sunday.

