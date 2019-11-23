SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Wyoming Cowgirls (21-8, 15-2) defeated San Jose St. (10-19, 5-13) in straight sets, 27-25, 25-16, 26-24, in college volleyball Saturday afternoon.
Wyoming's Halie McArdle led the attack with 12 kills, and teammate Kyra Slavik chipped in 37 assists.
San Jose had a solid play from Makayla Lewis's 10 kills, 12 digs and one block. Teammate Thaliana Grajeda contributed nine kills and a team-high two aces.