Wyoming Cowgirls tumble to Fresno State in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Despite getting a career-high 27 points from Alba Sanchez Ramos and knocking down 15 3-pointers, the Wyoming Cowgirls lost to Fresno State in overtime, 83-80, Monday night in Mountain West women's basketball.

With the score knotted at 74-all in overtime, Fresno (4-4, 2-2) cashed in on two Wyoming turnovers and free throws inside the final minute to move ahead and post the win. The Cowgirls dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference.

Sanchez Ramos shot 9 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. She also finished with nine rebounds and four assists.

Quinn Weidemann added 16 points for the Cowgirls and Dagny Davidsdottir snagged 12 rebounds.

Wyoming's 15 3-pointers (on 31 attempts) rank as the third-most in program history.

Fresno was sparked by the 24 points of Haley Cavinder and the 23 of Maddi Utti.

The visiting Bulldogs shot 50% on the night, including 8 of 14 from 3-point territory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0