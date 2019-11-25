FARGO, N.D. — Sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds Monday to lead Wyoming to a 66-57 win over North Dakota State in women's basketball.
It is Wyoming’s first road win of the season, and the first road win in head coach Gerald Mattinson’s career.
The Cowgirls (3-3) shot a season-best 54.9%.
Freshman Karla Erjavec flirted with a triple-double, scoring seven points, grabbing a career-high seven rebounds and dishing out a season-best seven assists.
Senior Taylor Rusk scored 12 points, had six rebounds and a season-high five assists.