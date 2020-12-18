Wyoming defeats Omaha, 82-78, in men's basketball

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming (6-1, 4-1) defeated the visiting Omaha Mavericks (2-7, 1-5) Thursday night in a close men's basketball matchup, 82-78.
Wyoming's offensive reserves, led by Drake Jeffrie's and Kwame Marble's 19 and 17 points, respectively, countered the Mavericks' relentless rally.
It was the Cowboys' fifth consecutive victory.
Hunter Maldonado had a solid performance for Wyoming with a game-high 12 rebounds and eight assists to go along with 14 points, seven of those coming from the free throw line.
Omaha was led by Tut Wangjang's game-high 27 points, Matt Pile's 17, and Ayo Akinwoles' 14-point contribution.
