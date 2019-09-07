SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tyler Hall returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown at 8:36 of the third quarter and Wyoming went on to defeat Texas State 23-14 in college football on Saturday.
The pick-six gave Wyoming a 20-14 advantage, which was the Cowboy's first lead of the game.
Cooper Rothe added a 19-yard field goal for Wyoming to cap an 18-play, 88-yard drive at 10:19 of the fourth to finish the scoring.
Overall, Rothe had three field goals for the Cowboys. He also had a 37-yard kick in the third quarter to pull Wyoming within one, 14-13, and a 47-yarder at 12:59 of the second for Wyoming's first score.
Sean Chambers had a 7-yard score that ended a six-play, 46-yard drive for Wyoming at 2:56 of the second quarter. Texas State led 14-10 at that point.
The win pushed the Cowboys record to 2-0. Wyoming opened the season with a 37-31 win over Missouri on Aug. 31.
The Cowboys host Idaho Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.
Texas State dropped to 0-2.
Texas State managed just 60 yards on the ground on 22 carries. The Bobcats outgained Wyoming 444-293. Most of the Cowboys' offense came on the ground where they rushed 49 times for 190 yards.
Wyoming did not have a 100-yard rusher after having two players top the mark in five of its last six games.