Wyoming football signs new offensive line coach

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl announced on Monday the hiring of AJ Blazek as the Cowboys’ new offensive line coach.

Blazek comes to Wyoming from North Dakota State, where he was part of the Bison’s 2019 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national championship team.

Prior to that, Blazek was the offensive line coach at Rutgers University of the Big Ten Conference for three seasons from 2016-18, including serving as assistant head coach in 2017-18.

“AJ (Blazek) enjoys an excellent national reputation as an offensive line coach and recruiter,” said Bohl in a press release. “He will be a great addition to our offensive coaching staff as we continue to move Wyoming football forward.

”As we continue to re-engineer our offense entering the 2021 season, AJ will bring great value to our offense.”

Bohl added that Blazek enjoyed an outstanding collegiate playing career at the University of Iowa. He was voted a team captain and was named the All-Big Ten center his senior season.