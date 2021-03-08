 Skip to main content
Wyoming freshman Marcus Williams singled out by MWC

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming freshman Marcus Williams was named the Mountain West freshman of the year by media covering the conference on Monday.

He also earned third-team all-Mountain West honors. Junior Hunter Maldonado was named honorable mention All-MW.

The all-conference awards as voted by the head coaches will be announced Tuesday.

Williams is the fourth Cowboy in school history to be named freshman of the year and the third Poke to do so in the Mountain West. The last was Afam Muojeke in 2009.

Williams, a native of Dickinson, Texas, averaged 14.9 points per game on the season.

