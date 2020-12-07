Wyoming guard Kenny Foster is MW player of the week

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming sophomore guard Kenny Foster was selected Monday as the Mountain West player of the week for men's basketball.
It was a first for Foster. He is also the first Cowboy to be honored since Jan. 29, 2018.
Foster, from Aurora, Colorado, made his season debut last Wednesday by scoring a career-high 21 points in a win against Incarnate Word. He added 19 points on Sunday in another comeback victory over Oregon State.
For the week, Foster shot 12 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point territory.
