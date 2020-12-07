 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming guard Kenny Foster is MW player of the week

Wyoming guard Kenny Foster is MW player of the week

{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming sophomore guard Kenny Foster was selected Monday as the Mountain West player of the week for men's basketball.

It was a first for Foster. He is also the first Cowboy to be honored since Jan. 29, 2018.

Foster, from Aurora, Colorado, made his season debut last Wednesday by scoring a career-high 21 points in a win against Incarnate Word. He added 19 points on Sunday in another comeback victory over Oregon State.

For the week, Foster shot 12 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point territory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News