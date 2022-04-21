Wyoming Hall of Famer, wrestling coach Joe Dowler dies

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Joe Dowler, a University of Wyoming Hall of Famer and a former longtime wrestling coach for the Cowboys, died Sunday, the school reported this week.

Dowler, 82, spent 14 years (1973-87) as the head wrestling coach at UW, and was the school's associate athletic director from 1987-2001.

He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2005.

"Joe Dowler was the type of person that motivated me to want to work in this industry," Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said in a school press release. "In our society, we have so many 'I' people, but Joe Dowler was always a 'we' guy. He cared about the greater-good and he cared about everyone in the department.

"He was a giant in the coaching world when you evaluate how many lives he touched."

Dowler's wrestlers won 104 dual marches as well as four Mountain Intercollegiate Wrestling Association team titles and three Western Athletic Conference team titles.

He also coached 35 individual conference champions and two All-Americans during his time with the Cowboys.

Dowler grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0