Wyoming hires assistant volleyball coach



LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming has hired Becky Baker (Stewart) as an assistant volleyball coach.

Baker is a three-time Wyoming West Conference Coach of the Year. She has coached at Laramie High School since 2015. 

As a player for the Cowgirls, Baker earned two Mountain West All-Conference selections (2012-13). Baker held the career digs (1,683) record until recently when Madi Fields surpassed her. She also holds the single-season digs record with 624 in 2013.

