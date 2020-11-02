Wyoming linebacker Charles Hicks lands MW defensive honor

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks was named the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the week Monday for his performance in the Cowboys' 31-7 home victory over Hawaii last Friday.

Hicks was part of a Wyoming defense that held Hawaii to only 233 yards of total offense, including 123 rushing yards and 110 passing yards.

With the Cowboys leading 17-7 in the fourth quarter and Hawaii driving, Hicks intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards to the UH 17-yard line, setting up a Cowboy touchdown four plays later to give UW a 24-7 lead with 8:19 remaining in the game.

Hicks also had two sacks and two tackles for loss against the Rainbow Warriors. He ended the night with 4 total tackles (3 solos and 1 assist).

