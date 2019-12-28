LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming scored a season-high 82 points Saturday in beating Nebraska Wesleyan, 82-68, in its final nonconference men's basketball game of the season.
The Cowboys (5-9) were led by the season-high 21 points by senior Jake Hendricks. He knocked down six 3-pointers.
Wyoming, which led 41-34 at halftime, shot 50 percent overall. The Cowboys trailed by seven points early in the first half.
Nebraska Wesleyan (10-2), from Lincoln, Nebraska, received 22 points from Nate Schimonitz and 10 rebounds from Clay Reimers.
Five Wyoming players scored points in double figures, including 19 from Hunter Maldonado. Teammate Kenny Foster contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.