Wyoming men drill 16-3-pointers in victory at Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Wyoming Cowboys knocked down 16 3-pointers Monday night in a 77-58 Mountain West men's basketball victory at Air Force.

The 16 threes by the Pokes was the most since hitting 16 against Northern Iowa on Dec. 3, 2016. Wyoming shot 16 of 32 from behind the arc against Air Force.

Wyoming (8-5, 2-4) was led by the 19 points, including five 3-pointers, by freshman Xavier Dusell. The Cowboys' other double-figure scorers included Kenny Foster (13), Drake Jeffries (12), Hunter Maldonado (11) and Marcus Williams (10).

Thompson also secured nine rebounds. Jeffries had four 3-pointers.

Air Force (4-8, 2-5) was led by Nikc Jackson with 19 points. A.J. Walker added 13.

Wyoming led 38-23 at halftime. The Cowboys led by as many as 24 points (66-42) with under nine minutes to play.

The Cowboys will host Nevada on Friday night.

