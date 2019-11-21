LARAMIE, Wyo. — Hunter Thompson scored 22 points and Jake Hendricks grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday night during Wyoming's 69-61 overtime victory against visiting Louisiana in men's basketball.
Thompson knocked down four 3-pointers for the Cowboys (3-3).
Teammates TJ Taylor and AJ Banks scored 12 points apiece. Hunter Maldonado contributed 11.
Wyoming outscored Louisiana 15-7 in overtime.
Louisiana (3-2) received 15 points from Kobe Julien. Cedric Russell added 13 points and Dou Gueye supplied 11 points and eight rebounds.