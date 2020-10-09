Wyoming men, women release Mountain West basketball schedules for 2020-21 season

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming men's and women’s basketball teams announced their conference 2020-21 schedules Friday in connection with the Mountain West.

The UW men will open their league season with a trip to Fresno State on Dec. 29. The Cowboys will end the regular season March 6 with a matchup against UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Cowboys will play their first home league game of the Jeff Linder era against Border War rival Colorado State on Jan. 5.

The Cowgirls will start the MW portion of their 2020-21 schedule at San Jose State on New Year’s Eve.

The Cowgirls will follow that trip with another to Nevada on Jan. 2. UW will return to the Arena-Auditorium for its league home opener against Boise State on Jan. 6.

The Mountain West men’s and women’s postseason tournaments are slated to begin March 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The full schedules can be found at the university’s athletic website, www.gowyo.com.

