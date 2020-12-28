Wyoming men's basketball adds walk-on Terrin Dickey to 2020-21 roster

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the addition of walk-on Terrin Dickey to the 2020-21 roster.
According to a UW press release, Dickey has joined the Cowboys since the team's return from a brief Christmas break.
A 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward, Dickey is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a graduate of Volcano Vista High School. He led his team to a 21-9 record as a senior and a trip to the New Mexico state basketball tournament. Dickey earned All-Metro honors at Volcano Vista and also earned All-District accolades.